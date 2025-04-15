Koeberle, Beverly Jane

In Loving Memory of Beverly Jane Koeberle

August 23, 1938 – April 10, 2025

“A life well-lived, a love well-given.”

Beverly Jane (Gardner) Koeberle, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her husband and daughters, on April 10, 2025, at the age of 86, after a courageous almost 20-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Pearl (Eckler) Gardner, her siblings Paul Allen Gardner and Nancy Gardner Koeberle, brother-in-law John Koeberle, and her precious granddaughter Molly Katherine Thomas.

She is survived by her six children—Kathleen (Kevin) Hill, Kristina Thomas, William (Terry) Koeberle, James (Jill) Koeberle, Richard (Tammy) Koeberle, and David (Sheila) Koeberle—as well as her 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, all of whom were the pride and joy of her life.

Born on August 23, 1938 in Canandaigua, NY, Beverly was the eldest daughter of Carl and Pearl (Eckler) Gardner. She grew up in Palmyra, New York, and graduated from Palmyra Macedon Central School before beginning her first job as a secretary at Garlock Inc.

It was on her family’s country road that fate (and some well-thought-out planning on both parts) brought her together with a young college dairy farmer, Frank Koeberle. Each day, he passed by as she went out to get the mail, and Beverly waited patiently for Frank to finally call her. After two years of courtship, Frank and Bev were married in June of 1957 and shared nearly 68 years of love and partnership together.

Beverly was the heart of her family’s home and the backbone of the life they built together. She was a tireless homemaker, caring for 6 children as well as working on the farm with Frank baling hay or driving the tractor. She also meticulously kept the farm books as they expanded operations from their original 8 dairy cows and 40 acres of land.

Beverly was a talented cook and baker who loved to feed her family. A visit to Grandma’s house always meant a hearty slice of homemade cake or one of her famous chocolate chip cookies. Summers smelled of fresh produce as Beverly canned jars of applesauce, grapes, peaches, pears, pickles and jams, first for her small children, and then later on to share with her adult children and grandchildren. Holidays were always special occasions with huge dinners, homemade treats, laughter, and family.

Beverly was a woman of deep commitment and care, not only for her loved ones but for her community. She was a member of the Western Presbyterian Church and served faithfully on the Rotary Lunches Committee. She found joy in attending her children’s and subsequently grandchildren’s school activities, sports, concerts, and other events. In their later years, Frank and Bev enjoyed traveling with family and friends.

Beverly’s legacy is one of unconditional love, devotion, strength, and unwavering support. She lives on in the memory of all those whose lives she touched, and is already so deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 18, 2025, at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels 1040 Route 31 Macedon, NY. 14502. Calling hours will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a service at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Wayne County Humane Society, the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research, or to a charity of your choice. To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.