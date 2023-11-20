Kommer, Phyllis  J. 

Lyons: Phyllis J. Kommer, 83, passed peacefully on Thursday, November 16th, 2023, surrounded by her family at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends and family can call from 2 to 4PM on Wednesday, November 22nd at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St in Newark. A funeral service will follow calling hours at 4 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairville Cemetery.

Phyllis was born in Newark, NY on May 5, 1940, the daughter of the late Bernard and Engartha Porray. Phyllis worked for the NYS Department of Transportation for 37 years, before retiring in 1995. Phyllis’s life in retirement was full of travel, spending winters in Florida where her days included golf, card games, and time spent with friends and family. She was also an active member of the Fairville Ladies Auxiliary. Phyllis is survived by James, her loving husband of 63 years, her children Linda (Steve) and Jim (Kristin), grandchildren Ryan and Bethany, as well as many loving brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Bernie and Lyle.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fairville Ladies Auxiliary or the Wayne County Humane Society.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com