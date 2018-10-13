Living with the guilt: Vietnam Vet seeks peace after buddy died taking his place

Several weeks ago, the TIMES received an email from an out of town gentleman, who was trying to locate the family of a man he had served with in Vietnam back in the 60s.

He wrote:

“I am trying to locate any family members of Richard Harold Main. He is entered at the Soldiers and Sailors cemetery in Palmyra. I served in South Vietnam in the USMC with Richard when he was killed on 4 Feb 1966 in Quang Nam Province…Richard went on a mission in my place when he got killed and I have lived with guilty feelings ever since. Could you please track down Richard Harold Main’s obituary and let me know of any family members listed? Thank you for your efforts.”

Roland R. “Flags” Lataille

Virginia Patriot Guard Riders,

D9 Sr. RC,

Arlington National Cemetery RC

In Roland’s efforts to locate the family, after 52 years, he originally spoke to the Palmyra Police Department. They put him in touch with Robert Trox from the Palmyra American Legion, Bonnie Hays from the Palmyra Historical Society, and the Times of Wayne County. Each ended up giving him what background they had.

The soldier’s parents had passed away, but his aunt and uncle, Leonard and Bobbi Main still lived in Palmyra. The Times was able to give Roland a phone number and address to pursue his quest.

He reported back: “I received a call this morning from Leonard and Bobbi Main who were family of Richard Main. Leonard is setting up a family reunion (of sorts) so I can meet with as many of Richard’s family as possible. Leonard will email me with time and date of the reunion and I will travel to Palmyra to visit with them. Thank you for all your help in tracking down Richard’s family.

…. and later he announced:

“My wife and I spent a glorious and emotional day with the Main family. We sat and talked, watched some Vietnam 8mm movies and visited Richard’s gravesite.”

Intrigued with the story, I met up with Roland and his wife, Eileen when they visited Palmyra.

Roland’s military story begins with his enlistment in the Marine Corps in December of 1963. He left for Paris Island in January of 1964 and after Basic Training, was sent to California for tracked vehicle technician school. In 1965 he shipped out to Okinawa, Japan en route to Vietnam, a place he had never heard of. He and his platoon were only informed that they would be fighting in a country filled with jungles and rice paddies.

He arrived in July of 1965, and helped to secure Da Nang Air Base. Roland served as a Mechanic on tracked vehicles, and he and Richard Main worked together on the equipment.

There was a call one day to recover a disabled vehicle and get it back to base. Roland was ordered to go. Richard, however, requested the mission, as he wanted to get out in the field. It was approved by the Gunnery Sergeant, and Richard Main took Roland’s place. Richard did not make it back alive.

Roland admits that he realizes it was not his fault that Richard died, but he has felt a heavy guilt over the years that has not left him.

Roland returned home to the States in June 1966.

One of his first visits after returning home was to look up his “Pen Pal” from the years he was in Vietnam. He officially met Eileen Lalor, who was living in Glenns Falls, NY, and after just three dates, the two became engaged and married in June of 1967. The have been married for 51 years, and have four children, two boys and two girls: Michael, David, Yvonne and Rita. Both Michael and Yvonne have served in the military.

After Vietnam, and his separation from the Marine Corps in 1966, Roland spent 13 years as a civilian, working as a mechanic. In 1974, he took advantage of the GI Bill and attended Worchester State College, receiving his degree in Math and Science in only 3 years, graduating in 1977. He then taught high school for two years in Massachusetts.

In 1979, Roland decided that the best thing in his life had been his time serving his country in the military. After speaking to the Marine Corps, and not getting the commission and pay that he needed to support his family, he went to the Air Force, who agreed to send him to Officer Training School and, upon graduation, offer him a commission.

Roland was stationed in Colorado Springs and he and his family lived on the base.

He remembered a Colonel there asking him why a former Marine had joined the Air Force, and he told him that he thought the Air Force needed a “few good men”.

In 1982, Roland was selected to study for his Masters Degree in Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY, and graduated in 1984.

While in the Air Force, Roland was a systems analyst on duty during the first space shuttle launch. Roland retired from the Air Force in 1996.

He now has two jobs. One is serving as an active member of the Patriot Guard Riders in Virginia, where he serves at military funerals at Arlington National Cemetery and local veteran’s funerals.

He also works part time with the Prince William County Police Department as a volunteer.

Roland explains that these jobs, like his military service, is his way of giving back to others.