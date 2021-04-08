Lovette, Zoey Michelle

ONTARIO: passed away on April 4, 2021 at home after her short but difficult battle with depression/anxiety. She is predeceased by her sister Andrea Lovette, and leaves behind her parents Wendy and Whynn; brother Daniel Lovette; sisters, Heather Martin, Laura Lovette, Abby Lovette, Claire Lovette, and younger brother Gavin Lovette, extended family and friends.Words can not capture the bold spirit of our beautiful daughter. She was always the one who cared for those around her who were in need. Always true to herself she was an outspoken advocate for others. Not to forget her quirky side, with all the playful banter. She will always be our quiet, pensive little girl from Hunan China. We brought her home from China in 2007. She loved her family, drawing strength and sometimes fire from each one. Mom was her lifeline in all things. Dad was her medical adviser. She loved school, and was looking forward to her future. But could not find her way. She will be terribly missed. Her favorite flower is a sunflower, if you think of her plant one to remember her by.Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Sunday, April 12, 2021 from 2 to 5PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. To best accommodate family, friends, and to maintain social distancing, please click on the RSVP button to reserve a time to visit. Funeral and burial services will be private. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit the tribute wall on the obituary page for Zoey.