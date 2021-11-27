Macedon Town meeting Nov. 18, 2021

Deputy Supervisor Dave Maul opened the Macedon Towns Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. He enlisted the help of the Girl Scouts, who were attending the meeting, to help him lead the Pledge. The meeting was held at the Town Complex while also being streamed via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were present with Supervisor Kim Leonard appearing via Zoom.

There was a moment of silence for Highway Department employee Thomas Shirtz who passed away on November 12, 2021.

The minutes from the October 28, 2021 Regular meeting were approved as well as the monthly Town Clerk’s Report, the Police Report, and the EMS Report. Highway Superintendent Chris Countryman also submitted his annual inventory of Highway Department vehicles.

The Board resolved to approve the contract entitled, “Agreement for Purchase and Sale of Street Lighting Facilities,” to purchase the NYSEG Facilities for $4,093.00. This will allow the Town of Macedon to covert the existing streetlights to energy saving LED lights which will provide cost savings to the Town. The “Smart Street Lighting Program,” is administered by the New York Power Authority.

It was resolved to approve the “Agreement for Purchase and Sale of Street Lighting Facilities,” to purchase the RG&E Facilities for conversion to LED lights for $2,190. This agreement, also ad-ministered by the New York Power Authority, pertains to the streetlights owned by RG&E throughout the Town.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign the Agreement for Snow and Ice Control on County Roads, providing for the Town to perform snow and ice removal services on County roads located within the Town, for the period of January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement.

Highway Superintendent Chris Countryman was authorized to purchase a 2022 Volvo VHD64F300 Truck with Viking Plow and Rigging from Beam Mack Sales Service Inc. in the amount of $234,214.66 per Onondaga County Heavy Truck Class 8 Statewide Contract #8996 to be expensed from Account DA5130.200 per the 2022 Adopted Budget.

The Town Board authorized the Town Supervisor to sign the “Professional Engineering and Design Services Contract” dated November 11, 2021 with Labella in the amount of $1,500 relative to grant application and electrical design services for the installation of an Electric Vehicle Charging station at the Town Hall Complex.

The Town Board of Macedon is accepting applications for a full-time Police Chief. The Board authorized the Town Clerk to advertise in the Town’s legal paper. Information regarding skill requirements and work description as well as an application can be obtained from the Town Clerk. Interested candidates can submit a completed application/resume to Karrie Bowers, Macedon Town Clerk, 32 Main Street, Macedon NY 14502 by November 30, 2021.

There will be a Public Hearing on December 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM to rescind Local Law No.1-2021. The 2022 Town Budget did not exceed the 2% Tax Levy, so the Local Law needs to be rescinded.

Bickford Street resident Christopher Decosmo addressed the Board with his thoughts on why he feels the Town Board has not done enough to combat the political climate in the Town, which he believes is filled with hate and division. He is referencing certain signs and flags that are still visible throughout Town.

A conversation ensued that became loud and quite contentious. Supervisor Leonard invited Mr. Decosmo to make an appointment to meet with her to discuss his concerns further. She also advised the Town Board meetings are not a political forum and that residents need to watch their tone and language in the future.

The bills were paid as audited.

The Board entered Executive Session at 8:47 PM to discuss personnel and contracts.