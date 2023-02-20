McDonald, Noreen 

SODUS AND SAVANNAH: Age 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 7th, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. Noreen was born in South Butler on December 11, 1935, to Bernice (Fry) Williams and James Howard Williams.

Noreen grew up in South Butler with her three sisters, Lois Winslow, Joyce (Louis) Molisani and Rose Finnigan. Noreen attended Wolcott High School, graduating in 1954. She attended Brockport State College, graduating in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in education. She furthered her teaching degree at Oswego State. Noreen married John Fischette and had two children, Theodore, and Julianne (Dave) Molisani. Noreen enjoyed working on the family farm and operating Fischette’s Hardware Store, a successful business in the Village of Clyde, NY. In 1989, Noreen was remarried to Jack McDonald and lived in Sodus NY. Noreen taught physical education at Wolcott Central, Savannah Central and Clyde Savannah Central Schools. Noreen later retired from the NYS School for the disable. During retirement, Noreen enjoyed traveling, playing golf (especially with the crew at Clingerman’s), was an artist, took pride in her gardening, loved to bowl, watched and played most any sport, and writing history with Cousin Lori of the old days in South Butler.

Special thanks to good friends Sue, Karen and the Laurel House Comfort Care Home for taking care of Noreen during her brief illness. Noreen was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jack McDonald

There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony for Noreen, in the spring after her burial. In lieu of flowers, send contributions to Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St. Newark, NY. 14513. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Homes, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.