Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 1st 2023, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Miller, Diane Lewis

by WayneTimes.com
September 1, 2023

WALWORTH:  Diane L. Miller was born in Rochester April 15, 1951 and passed away on August 28, 2023.

Preceded in death by her parents:  Ruth and Bill Lewis and grandparents:  Leo and Bertha Owen.

She is survived by her brother:  Richard (Glenda) Lewis; cousins: Carol Davis and Dorene (Francis Chiappa) Davis; dear friends:  Edna McKay and Joseph Charles, as well as several others dear to her.

Diane was a graduate from Wells College and a fluent Spanish speaker.  She has had a history of working in matters of immigration for the private and public sector. Later years, she worked endlessly as a community advocate.  Outreach was a bilingual work of passion on all matters.  Her passion for rescuing shelter pets will never be forgotten.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date in Sodus Point, NY.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Related Articles

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Cahill, Sr., Daniel P.

NEWARK/PARISHVILLE: Daniel P. Cahill, Sr., age 86, of Parishville, formerly of Newark, passed away on August 29, 2023 at his home. Daniel was born on August 30, 1936 in Tupper Lake to the late Peter and Lucy (Baxter) Cahill, formerly of Fine. He graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School and served in the United States Air […]

Read More
Roldan, Luis J. 

SODUS: August 25, 2023 Luis Jose Roldan 36, passed away as a result of a tragic motorcycle accident leaving family and friends with deep sorrow in their hearts. Luis was born November 8, 1986 in Schenectady, NY and later settled in Sodus, NY. In Sodus, he was very well liked and was a young entrepreneur […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square