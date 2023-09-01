Miller, Diane Lewis

WALWORTH: Diane L. Miller was born in Rochester April 15, 1951 and passed away on August 28, 2023.

Preceded in death by her parents: Ruth and Bill Lewis and grandparents: Leo and Bertha Owen.

She is survived by her brother: Richard (Glenda) Lewis; cousins: Carol Davis and Dorene (Francis Chiappa) Davis; dear friends: Edna McKay and Joseph Charles, as well as several others dear to her.

Diane was a graduate from Wells College and a fluent Spanish speaker. She has had a history of working in matters of immigration for the private and public sector. Later years, she worked endlessly as a community advocate. Outreach was a bilingual work of passion on all matters. Her passion for rescuing shelter pets will never be forgotten.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date in Sodus Point, NY.

