Mistal, Norman Donald

It is with great sadness we share, Norman Donald Mistal, 86 of Richmond, VA, formerly of Webster and Ontario, NY, passed away of natural causes while in hospice on Saturday, June 14th, 2025.

Norm was preceded in death by his parents: Felix and Beatrice (Dilcher) Mistal. Norm is survived by his sister Gloria (Skeeter) Avery, and his four beloved children; Karen Waldron, Alan (Mary Jo) Mistal, Diane (Fran) Mirmina, and Linda Hermans (Hans Merritt).

He leaves behind eleven grandchildren who loved him dearly, Nicolette (Sean) Driscoll, Tyler Waldron, Michael Mistal, Jacqui Mistal, Steven Mistal, John Mistal, Chad Friedman, Ryan Friedman, Adam (Johanna) Friedman, Rae Hermans, and Jeremy Hermans, and five great-grandchildren, Londyn Friedman, Finnegan Friedman, Levi Friedman, Remington Friedman and Giovanna Friedman.

Norm shared twenty-three years with Carole (Mistal) Gabbert, married in 1960, and the mother of his four children. Norm remarried later in life, to Joann Mistal, and remained close friends until his passing.

Norm retired from Eastman Kodak and founded Centennial Associates where he remained active well into his 80’s.

Norm loved working with others and those who knew him frequently remarked on what a wonderful person he was.

He was an active member of several professional organizations including the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) and the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA). Norm was dedicated to his faith, family, and profession. He knew the true value of life and will be forever loved and deeply missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Roman Catholic Parish, 106 S. Main Street Albion, New York on Saturday, October 11th, at 11 AM, followed by interment at St. Joseph’s cemetery. In lieu of flowers – donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org