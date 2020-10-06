Mumby, Richard E.





SODUS: Age 84, died Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, New York. Richard was predeceased by his friend and son in law, Tom Denehy. He is survived by wife, Mary Jane Matteson Mumby; daughter, Cheryl Denehy; sons, Richard (Karol) Mumby and James (Sharee) DeLancey; grandchildren, Jessica Liesenring, Tanya Liesenring, Tommy Denehy, Marina Mumby, Ryan Mumby, Matteson (Anna K) DeLancey and Anna DeLancey; along with extended family and many friends. Richard was a charter member of Millwrights Local Union 1163, that he retired from. He also was a volunteer for Wallington Fire Department for 57 years. He was a great lover of dogs and people. Friends and family are invited to call 1:00pm – 4:00pm on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Wallington Fire Hall, 7863 Ridge Rd. Sodus NY 14551. Where a service will be held at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Wallington Fire Dept, PO Box 57, Sodus, NY 14551, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com