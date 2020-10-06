Powered by Dark Sky
October 7th 2020, Wednesday
Mumby, Richard E.

by WayneTimes.com
October 6, 2020

SODUS: Age 84, died Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, New York. Richard was predeceased by his friend and son in law, Tom Denehy. He is survived by wife, Mary Jane Matteson Mumby; daughter, Cheryl Denehy; sons, Richard (Karol) Mumby and James (Sharee) DeLancey;  grandchildren, Jessica Liesenring, Tanya Liesenring, Tommy Denehy, Marina Mumby, Ryan Mumby, Matteson (Anna K) DeLancey and Anna DeLancey; along with extended family and many friends. Richard was a charter member of Millwrights Local Union 1163, that he retired from. He also was a volunteer for Wallington Fire Department for 57 years.  He was a great lover of dogs and people. Friends and family are invited to call 1:00pm – 4:00pm on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Wallington Fire Hall, 7863 Ridge Rd. Sodus NY 14551. Where a service will be held at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Wallington Fire Dept, PO Box 57, Sodus, NY 14551, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com

Recent Obituaries

Gillette, Ruth C.

HURON: Age 98, of Huron passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Wayne County Nursing Home. Ruth was an RN and retired from G.E. and NYS Department of Disabilities. Predeceased by her husband, G. Robert Gillette. Survived by four sons, Mark of Marion, Randy (Marti) of Virginia, Jim of Wolcott, Peter (Joyce) of Wolcott, 8 […]

Read More
Curcio, Mary Ann

ONTARIO:  Sat., October 3, 2020, age 76.  She leaves her companion of 36 years, Arthur Neels;  cousin, John (Carol) DiVirgilio and their children, Ann Marie DiVirgilio and Carol Ann Rosato;  nieces, Cori Curcio Vincent and Kristi Curcio Zimmerman. Predeceased by niece, Carolyn Pitti, who leaves her husband, Joseph Pitti. Calling hours for Mary Ann were […]

Read More
