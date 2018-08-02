Nelson, William A. 

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA: Willam (Bill) A. Nelson, 87, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 30, 2018 after valiantly fighting his battle with cancer. Bill was born on August 29, 1930 in Syracuse, New York to William and Francess (O’Neill) Nelson. On August 20, 1955 he married his wife of 62 years, Kathleen Anne Byrne. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons William E. Nelson, MD; Robert Nelson (Oliver); Mark Nelson (Sharon); Kevin Nelson (JoAnne); Brendan Nelson; and his daughter Anne Nelson. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his brother Francis (Helen) Nelson and sister Mary Bradbury. Bill graduated from Syracuse University (1954) where he was a three-sport varsity letter winner in soccer, basketball and baseball. He earned All-America honors in soccer and was invited to participate in the U.S. Olympic trials. Bill started his teaching and coaching career at Seneca Falls and then Sodus NY; before becoming the first Director of Physical Education and Recreation at Harrisburg Area Community College in 1969. He refereed NCAA collegiate soccer for 28 years, including 66 NCAA Championship games. Bill also served as a consultant for the National Golf Foundation, and taught hundreds the game of golf, including at HACC and Pine Needles Golf Club in Southern Pines, NC. Upon retiring to Pinehurst in 1992, Bill became an international golf photographer and launched Highlander Golf, focusing on photographing the historic golf courses of Scotland and Ireland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday August 6th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pinehurst, NC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to: Duke Cancer Institute for Prostate Cancer Research, Office of Development, C/O Michelle Cohen, at 710 W. Main Street, Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 or First Health Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.