Niepling, Margaret A.

NORTH ROSE: Margaret A. Niepling, 85, of North Rose, passed away Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital. She was born in Lyons, daughter of the late John Raymond, and the late Agnes Glover Owens. Her greatest joy in life came from her family.

She is predeceased by her husband, Wilbur Niepling (2011).

Survived by her daughter, Julie A. Jackson of Clarkston GA, son, Mark Jackson of Wolcott, granddaughter, Lindsey (Anthony) Jackson-Noriega of Irondequoit, and great grandchildren, Sebastian, and Calvin.

Calling hours will be Friday, October 20, 12:00 – 1:00 with a funeral service at 1:00, at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Clyde. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions in Margarets name they may do so to the American Cancer Society, donate.cancer.org.

