Norrison, Dorothy Louise

NEWARK: Dorothy L. Norrison, 90, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Please join the family at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at New Life Assembly Church, 7608 Route 31, Lyons, NY 14489 for Dorothy’s celebration of life service. Private burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

In memory of Dorothy, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to New Life Assembly Church, 7608 Route 31, Lyons, NY 14489.

Dorothy was born the daughter of the late Jacob and Amelia (VanDeWalda) VanDerLycke on Sunday, October 23, 1932, in Walworth, NY. She spent her life in the area, working on the family farm in Marion, NY, and delivering water for their company. She loved being a foster grandparent, and in her spare time, she enjoyed bowling. Dorothy was a member of the Fairville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Dorothy shared a special bond with her granddaughter Erica and cherished the time she spent with her.

Dorothy will be remembered by her children, Alan Norrison, Nelson (Belva) Norrison, Marie Young, Vicky (Larry) Singletary and JoAnn (Paul) Caraballo; her grandchildren Michelle, Hannah, Dexter, Tina, Mark, Holly, Joseph, Chantee, Linda, Paul and David; twenty-five great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Gerald in 1980; daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen (Gerald) Swartz; grandsons Edward Norrison and Jamie Norrison; and a sister and brother-in-law, Maria (Jacob) Krocke.

The family would like to thank the Newark Manor Nursing Home staff, especially Shannon Marie and Aleah Murray, for their compassionate care.

