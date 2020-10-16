Ormiston, James Henry

MACEDON: Jim passed peacefully on October 14, 2020 at age 61. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary. Jim is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sue Ormiston; children, Lindsay (Todd) Piccola, Danielle Ormiston, Ryan Ormiston and Donna Verdow; grandchildren, Tanner and Kennedy Piccola; father, James R. (Ann) Ormiston; sisters, Kimberly Ormiston and Laurie (Kevin) Dunlop; brother, Brian Kasonic; several nieces, nephews, beloved in-laws, many dear friends and devoted pet, Ally. For many years, Jim worked as a Mechanical Engineer for Eldre Corp. and Mersen Corp. Jim met his wife, Sue 41 years ago and were married in 1984. They raised 3 loving children and many four-legged children, who Jim adored. In recent years, he loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He has always been a sports car enthusiast and enjoyed fishing, hunting and pyrotechnics. He also shared his mother’s love of birdwatching. He had a unique sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. Jim especially brought happiness to his family and friends when he would put on his famous fireworks displays. Jim will be dearly missed by all. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday (October 21), 10 AM at St. John’s of Rochester Church, 8 Wickford Way, Pittsford, NY 14450. Jim will be privately laid to rest in St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim’s memory may be directed to Hildebrandt Hospice, lifetimecare.org or Galisano Children’s Hospital, www.urmc.rochester.edu. To leave the family an online condolence, to upload a photo, or to light a digital candle, please visit Jim’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com