Ortiz Sr., Cesar

NEWARK: Age 92 , died Friday July 19, 2019. Cesar was born in Yauco, PR., on July 20, 1926 son of Vicente & Sylvestra Guzman Ortiz. He had worked at Jackson & Perkins, Mohawk Containers & GTF. He attended St. Michaels. Survived by 3 daughters : Nora Rebecca (Mark) Ortiz , Whitney ( Gerard) Ortiz, Angelique (Christopher) Ortiz – Kane ; 2 sons Juan, & Cesar Jr. (Laura) Ortiz, brother Jesus’ Guzman, sister Maria Rodriguez, several grand & several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Rafael, Luis, Armando, Pepe, Antonio, sisters Julia, Josefa , & Carmen. Friends may call Monday July 22, 4- 7 pm at the Schulz- Pusateri Funeral Home , 103 Maple Court, Newark. Funeral mass on Tuesday July 23, at 10 am at St. Michaels Church, inNewark. Burial in Newark Cemetery. Memorials to DeMay Living Center, or Lyons Community Center. visit ww.pusaterifnerals.com