Palmyra man one of two killed in Rochester Route 104 accident

Two people were killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer, a car, and workers in a sewer on Friday (1/18) morning in Rochester. The crash happened around 8:50 a.m. at Route 104 and Hudson Avenue. Traffic was shut down in the area into the evening.

James Hartman, public information officer for the Rochester Fire Department, said a tractor trailer was driving east on Route 104 when it went off of the highway near Hudson Avenue, went down an embankment and crashed into at least one light pole and one other vehicle.

Two Monroe County workers were working in the area at the time, one of whom was inside a sewer grate. As the tractor trailer came down the embankment, the worker who was above ground was able to get out of the way safely. The worker inside the sewer, Jeffrey Farrell, age 30, from Rochester, was killed instantly while trying to escape.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Tracy Premo, age 58, from Archie Parrott Lane in Palmyra, was pinned inside the rig. Firefighters used extrication equipment to remove him. Firefighters and paramedics on scene pronounced him dead. The tractor trailer was operated by Leonard’s Express, a trucking company based out of Farmington. State Police believe Premo may have suffered a medical emergency.

Kenneth Johnson, CEO of Leonard’s Express in Farmington, released a statement Friday afternoon after the crash.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own drivers today, and the life of another individual, in the multi-vehicle accident that occurred this morning.

We are a family at Leonard’s Express and our hearts are broken. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our colleague’s family and friends, and we share our sincerest condolences with all who are suffering this great loss including the friends and family of the other victim involved.

We are unable to provide any details as it relates to this unfortunate event as authorities are managing the ongoing investigation.”

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo released a statement Friday regarding the death of Mr. Farrell:

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm a member of our Monroe County team was lost while working on a jobsite earlier this morning. I have met with the bereaved family and shared our deepest condolences for their tragic loss. In this very difficult time, I ask everyone to join me in keeping the family, our dedicated county employees, and all those who were impacted by this tragic event in our thoughts and prayers.”

Two other vehicles were said to have been involved in the crash. One of the drivers was taken to Rochester General Hospital as a precaution. The other driver was not hurt.

“As law enforcement, we see things most that people don’t want to see, things that we can’t un-see,” said Sgt. Mark O’Donnell, State Police Troop E Public Information Officer. “So it’s difficult for all the workers, it’s difficult for all the EMS and, certainly, we’re very upset about the family that we have to notify, that their next of kin had been killed.”

The State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit is conducting an inspection of the 2015 International owned by Leonard’s Express. Investigators, technical units and officers from the State Police and Rochester Police Department and the Rochester Fire Department assisted with the scene.

Photo and info courtesy news partner 13WHAM