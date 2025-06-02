In yet another Trump total disgrace, the current president has made a mockery of the office and drove another stake in the heart of democracy.

Have you got a million bucks for a special Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago party? You too can get whomever out of jail for whatever crime.

Trump has reportedly pardoned Paul Walczak — who pleaded guilty to tax crimes in November — just one month after his mother, Elizabeth Fago, attended a massive Mar-a-Lago fundraiser dinner for the president, The New York Times first reported Tuesday.

The AP reported Trump has hosted several $1 million-per-plate fundraisers at his private club in Florida since his inauguration including one that Fago attended which "promised face-to-face" access with the president, per the Times.

While Fago went to the dinner, it’s unclear whether she donated to a Trump-backing PAC to attend the dinner or how much she gave. She has previously given over $12,000 to Trump PACs over the years, the Times noted.

Walczak was spared paying about $4.4 million and serving 18 months in prison after he was sentenced back in April.

His pardon application, filed around the time of Trump’s inauguration, underscored the "millions" his mother raised for the president and other Republicans while also highlighting her ties to a push to publicize Ashley Biden’s diary during the 2020 election cycle.

Todd and Julie Chrisley have both been released from prison, a source familiar with the situation told ABC News.

The reality stars were released from the custody of the Bureau of Prisons after President Donald Trump pardoned the couple of their crimes on Wednesday. They were going to serve 12 years. What about the $17.8 million in restitution the couple was supposed to repay after committing tax evasion and bank fraud.

Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, posted an image on Instagram Wednesday afternoon appearing to show Trump signing and posing with the pardon. A White House official confirmed the pardon.

Ohh, don’t forget about Trump’s pardoning of nearly all the January 6th, roughly 1,500 people charged in connection with the 2021 Capitol attack — on his first day back in the White House. You remember that January 6th attack, several police officers and capital guards lost their lives.

The one member of the January 6th debacle, caused by Trump, who died after being shot in the shoulder forcing her way into the Capital room insurrection was deemed a martyr by some, even though she had a violent past. Trump administration plans to settle Ashli Babbitt’s wrongful death suit for $5 million.

President Donald Trump is entertaining the idea of pardoning those convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

Trump said Wednesday he “will take a look” at pardoning four men convicted on federal charges. That escalates a suggestion from the DOJ’s new pardon attorney, Ed Martin, who recently described the case as a “fed-napping” plot.

“I will take a look at it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “It’s been brought to my attention.”

Trump, 78, said he watched the group’s criminal trial and that “it looked to me like somewhat of a railroad job.”

It wasn’t!

Trump also commuted the sentence of Larry Hoover, a former Chicago gang leader serving a life sentence at a supermax prison in Colorado. Hoover was first imprisoned in connection with a murder in 1973, and was convicted of running a criminal enterprise in 1998, but later renounced his criminal past and petitioned for a reduced sentence.

These are just a few of Trump’s actions mixed with his willingness to pardon high-profile Republicans and other supporters, donors and friends.

Some readers tire of my campaign against Trump. I don’t care.

So, what do I call the continued supporters of Trump and his insane moves?....

...Nazis in the cocoon stage...