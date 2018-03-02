Saturday, March 3, 2018
Parks, Thomas A. “Tom”

ONTARIO: Tom suddenly passed away on February 23, 2018 at age 64. He was predeceased by his parents, Betty and Francis Beane; father, Richard Parks; brother, Larry Parks; grandparents, Gus and Marie Barbier; niece, Tricia Brower. Tom is survived by his children, TJ Parks, Chad Parks and Saira Parks; brothers, James Parks, Mark (Darlene) Beane, David (Kathy) Beane and Dale (Jessie) Parks; sisters, Joanne Parks and Debbie (Dale) Keesey; many nieces and nephews. Tom loved riding his motorcycles, playing bass guitar and he especially loved being a ham radio operator (N2TKR). He was heavily involved with fire police and was a lifetime member of the Ontario Fire Department. Tom was a member of the Son’s of the American Legion at Ontario American Legion, Myers Ingraham Post. He was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders. A memorial service celebrating Tom’s life will be offered at 11 AM on Saturday (March 3) at Ontario First Baptist Church, 1929 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY. His burial will take place in Furnaceville Cemetery. Contributions may be directed to the Ontario Fire Department, 6160 Walter Cone Dr., Ontario, NY 14519. To leave the family a condolence, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.

Sports Season Affective Disorder

February is a tough month on the sports calendar. And it’s only the first month. Beware the symptoms before succombing to the illness. Y’know? Sports Season Affective Disorder? You may have seen the first: reading a few sports fans’ post-Super Bowl Facebook posts describing his excitement for MLB spring training. It’s a lie. Beware of the same lie when the World Baseball Classic starts March 9th. The reality, even among the most loyal baseball fans, is few hardly care. If they did, they’d have just as much invested in watching...
Marion Town Meeting Mon., Dec. 12, 2016

Supervisor Deyo called a regular meeting of the board to order at 7:00 PM in the Marion Municipal Room. Reported correspondence was received from a Letter of Resignation from Ms. Nora Craft from the Zoning Board of Appeals, and letters from the Wayne County Planning Board and Cayuga County regarding training hours earned by town employees, and a letter from the Town of Williamson stating that any unpaid tax bills will be re-levied onto the county tax roll. The town also received its 3rd Quarter Sales Tax payment to the...
Williamson Town Meeting Tues., Dec. 13, 2016

Contracts signed, resignations and appointments noted A Work Session of the Town Board of the Town of Williamson, County of Wayne and State of New York was held in the Town Complex Court Room located at 6380 Route 21, Suite II, at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. The Board reviewed bills for approval of payment: The board entered into Executive Session to discuss possible litigation at 6:57 PM. and returned to Open Session at 7:15 PM. The Regular Meeting of the Town Board of the Town of Williamson...
Butler Town Meeting Mon., Dec. 12, 2016

A regular meeting of the Butler Town Board was held on December 12, 2016 at the Butler Town Hall. Supervisor Spickerman, Sr. called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. A copy of the minutes from November 14th regular board meeting was given to each board member to review. Councilman Reed moved to accept the minutes as given, seconded by Councilman VanDelder. All were in favor. Carried. In Monthly Reports, the following departments submitted or read their monthly reports to the town board: the supervisor, town clerk, justices, code enforcement...