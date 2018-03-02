Parks, Thomas A. “Tom”

ONTARIO: Tom suddenly passed away on February 23, 2018 at age 64. He was predeceased by his parents, Betty and Francis Beane; father, Richard Parks; brother, Larry Parks; grandparents, Gus and Marie Barbier; niece, Tricia Brower. Tom is survived by his children, TJ Parks, Chad Parks and Saira Parks; brothers, James Parks, Mark (Darlene) Beane, David (Kathy) Beane and Dale (Jessie) Parks; sisters, Joanne Parks and Debbie (Dale) Keesey; many nieces and nephews. Tom loved riding his motorcycles, playing bass guitar and he especially loved being a ham radio operator (N2TKR). He was heavily involved with fire police and was a lifetime member of the Ontario Fire Department. Tom was a member of the Son’s of the American Legion at Ontario American Legion, Myers Ingraham Post. He was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders. A memorial service celebrating Tom’s life will be offered at 11 AM on Saturday (March 3) at Ontario First Baptist Church, 1929 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY. His burial will take place in Furnaceville Cemetery. Contributions may be directed to the Ontario Fire Department, 6160 Walter Cone Dr., Ontario, NY 14519. To leave the family a condolence, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.