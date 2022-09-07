Phillips, Helen Lucille “Gramz”

SODUS :01/11/1932-9/6/2022

Helen grew up in Phelps NY on the Lyons Family Farm. She was one of eight children and shared a special bond with each of her siblings. For the last sixty plus years she has called Sodus her home and been a parishioner of the Church of Epiphany as well as working in Sodus Point at the Visitor’s Center Information Booth as well as working at elections. She retired as a Librarian Assistant for Sodus Primary School. Helen or Gramz as often called by her grandchildren, enjoyed playing bridge, euchre and dominos. For many years Helen and “the bridge girls” would play every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month then go out to dinner. The ladies were a rambunctious bunch together and were always laughing. When Helen was not with her friends’ playing cards or dominos she enjoyed going to the movies, musicals, bus trips, traveling or simply sitting on her front porch enjoying all her flowers and animals. Helen is predeceased by her husband Lewis Gregory Phillips and son Stephen Phillips. Her children had a great admiration and fondness of their mother. Helen is survived by loving children Karen (Thomas) Brown, David (Jenny) Phillips, and Amie Phillips very much. She had seven grandchildren Matthew Brown, Andrew (Heather) Brown, Ashley Moser, Cortney Simmons, Kerby (Wesley) McMurtrie, Kyle Phillips, and Jessica Phillips. She is also survived by her three great grandsons: Marcus Moser, Indiana Brown, and Bodhi Brown. She is survived by her brother and three sisters, as well as many nieces, nephews and many close friends. Helen was always laughing and smiling and usually accompanied out and about with granddaughter Cortney with whom she shared a very special bond. Gramz was usually bossing Cortney around to get something done around the house or another dish of ice cream.

Church Service on Saturday September 10, 2022 at 10:30am at the Church of Epiphany followed by a private family cemetery service.