Pimm, Almon W.

CLIFTON SPRINGS/PALMYRA: Died on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 81. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-7pm on Thursday, March 12 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Graveside committal prayers will be offered at 10am on Saturday, April 25 at Whitney Cemetery in Seneca Castle, NY. Please consider memorials to a charity of your choice. Al was born on July 22, 1938 in Clifton Springs, NY the son of Leonard and Olive Whitney Pimm. He had been a meat cutter and department manager for Loblaws, Star, Bells and Breens Markets for many years. Al was a dedicated supporter of Boy Scout Troop 69 and enjoyed hunting, fishing and wintering in Florida. He is survived by his wife Marie; daughter Wendy (James) Gaglano; sons Leonard (Carol) and Carl (Reanea) Pimm; sisters Estella Keech and Maria Brown; brothers Eugene, Adrian and Clifford Pimm; grandchildren Brian Pimm, Kelly Andrus, Daniel Pimm, Isabella Gaglano and Thomas Gaglano; great-grandchildren Olivia, Owen and Calen. Al is predeceased by his parents and sisters Mary Pimm and Ella Mae Pimm. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com