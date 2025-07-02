Rising, B Jeanne

SAVANNAH: B Jeanne Rising, of Savannah, New York, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2025, at the age of 90. Born on January 20, 1935, in Victory, New York, she lived a life marked by dedication to her community and deep love for her family.

A proud graduate of Red Creek High School, Jeanne remained rooted in her local community throughout her life. Her commitment to education and youth development was evident in her service on the North Rose-Wolcott Board of Education from 1974-1988. She also devoted many years to the Wayne County Junior Bowling Association Board, where she supported young athletes and helped foster a spirit of teamwork and sportsmanship.

Jeanne’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Sheila (Richard) Toles; grandsons Corey Toles, Chad (J-Ann) Toles, Matthew Toles, and Lukas (Alysia) Rising; great-grandson Robbie Rising;and brother-in-law Arnie Rising.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard H. Rising and her son Brett Rising.

Jeanne’s legacy lives on through the lives she touched—both within her family and across the broader community she served with care and dedication. A private burial will take place at the Butler-Savannah Cemetery on Rt. 89. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.

May her memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her.