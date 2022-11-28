Roat, Shirley E. Renner

MACEDON: Formerly of Penfield, on November 26, 2022 at age 65. Loving wife and mother.

Predeceased by her mother, Joanne Pescini Renner; father, Eugene Renner Sr.; sisters, Michelle Renner and Alicia Quigley.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 37 years, Glenn Roat; daughter, Jolie Roat; sister, Dianna Renner; brothers, Eugene Renner Jr. (Kathy Briggs), David (Sabrina) Renner; brother-in-law, Peter Quigley; nephews, Jamie (Elena) Renner, Patrick Quigley, Kevin Quigley, Camden Renner; nieces, Charlene (Rob) Wills, Courtney Renner, Katherine (Anna) Quigley; great-nephews, Bailey Wills, Jameson Quigley, Miles Renner; great-nieces, Sophie, Keira and Lily Wills, Charlotte Quigley.

Shirley retired from Monroe BOCES #1 after a long career of 33 years as a Speech Pathologist. She was always grateful to the many students who gave her career meaning. For Shirley, everything was a “teachable moment” for her students. Her strength and determination over the past 2-1/2 years has been a teachable moment for everyone who knew her.

Shirley volunteered as a board member at Creative Environment Daycare for many years. She began volunteering at the Macedon Food Pantry shortly after retirement from BOCES. She was a very active member of the Friends of the Macedon Public Library, serving on the Executive Board, running the Fundraising Committee, participating on the Grant Committee, and working many book sales and barbeques.

Shirley was a giving and loving person who will be dearly missed by her family, relatives, and the many friends whose lives she has touched.

Family and friends may call at Jennings, Nulton & Mattle Funeral Home, 1704 Penfield Road, Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 4-7 PM. Her Memorial Mass will be held Friday, December 9, 2022, 11 AM at St. Joseph’s Church, 43 Gebhardt Road, Penfield. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations in her memory to:

Nazareth College, attn: Maureen Hardigan Memorial Scholarship, 4245 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14618

Or

Friends of the Macedon Public Library, 30 Main Street, Macedon NY 14502

Or

St Katharine Drexel Parish, attn: Food Pantry, 52 Main St, Macedon, NY 14502.