Robbins, Joanne

CLIFTON SPRINGS: Joanne Thelma Struble Robbins of Bell Road, Clifton Springs, joined her husband and family in Heaven with Jesus on Wednesday, January 12, at Clifton Springs Hospital.

Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Landmark Free Will Baptist Church at 2143 Route 96 in Clifton Springs.

Services will be held immediately after calling hours.

She was born on January 4, 1938, a daughter of the late James Struble and Rita Jones.

She is predeceased by her husband, Charles “Jake” Robbins, who passed away in 2009.

She worked for Newark Developmental Center for about 30 years and retired around 1992.

Joanne loved her family, church, and God. She was an active member of the Nazarene Church for many years. She loved singing and knew every song from the hymnal. She spent many years eating breakfast at Gus’ Kountry Kitchen and later the Blue Ribbon. She loved going to her summer retreat at the Nazarene Church Camp in Brooktondale. She loved cooking all sorts of food and was known for her empanadas and grape jam and for sharing meals with everyone she loved. She made lots of different pies and strawberry shortcake was one of her favorite desserts. She loved hosting her large family for holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. She enjoyed rooting for the Buffalo Bills.

She was always there for her friends and family, and she would always lend a hand to help in any way she could. She hosted Fresh Air Kids from NYC.

She loved us all.

She is survived by children Julie (Scott) Witherow, Kelly Andrzejewski, Kory Klix and Kerry (Nesitas) Klix.

Her grandchildren Johnna Smith, Noelle Klix, Kyler Klix, Kara Armstrong, Brianna Andrzejewski, Kailene Klix, Kameron Klix, Damien Andrzejewski, Genesis Geronimo and Gene Geronimo.

She had 13 Great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

She is survived by siblings Paul Struble and Rita Tucker.

She is predeceased by sisters Beatrice Brotz, Genie Harris, Kathryn Gobeyn, Audrey Bergen.

Special Friends: Sharon and Bob Hogan and Buck and Angie Rodgers.