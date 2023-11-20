Rothfuss, Deborah Suhr “Debbie”

PALMYRA: Died on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the age of 70. Family and friends are invited to call from 4-7pm on Friday, December 1 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra where a funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, December 2. Burial will follow in Palmyra Cemetery. A gathering will be held following the committal service at the Palmyra Moose Lodge, 3808 NY-31, Palmyra. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to the Palmyra Fire Company, 615 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522 or to Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513.
Debbie was born on July 21, 1953 in Clifton Springs, NY the daughter of Carl and Susan (Fox) Suhr Sr. She was a 1972 graduate of Palmyra-Macedon High School and had remained an active member of the Palmyra community for all her life as a volunteer and involved citizen. Debbie was a life member of the Palmyra Fire Company and a dedicated member of the Fire Police. In recent years Debbie volunteer much of her free time to Laurel House Comfort Care Home in Newark.
Debbie is predeceased by her parents and brothers Carl “Joe” Suhr Jr. and Bruce Suhr. She is survived by her longtime partner Bill Colburn; daughters Marygrace (Cory) Magnuson and Heather Colburn; son Deryk (Barb) Rothfuss; grandson Ike Magnuson; sisters-in-law Carol Suhr and Gloria Suhr and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
PALMYRA: PALMYRA: Dieffenderfer, Mildred E. “Millie”; died on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the age of 105. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 -11am on Tuesday, November 21 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Burial will follow at White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford, NY. […]
FARMINGTON: Passed away peacefully on November 12, 2023 with loved ones by her side. Phyllis was born March 16, 1923 in Macedon Center to John and Augusta "Gerhard" Wendt. She was engaged to the love of her life, Lewis H. Martz on Christmas Eve in 1941. They were married on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1942. […]