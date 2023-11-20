Rothfuss, Deborah Suhr “Debbie”

PALMYRA: Died on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the age of 70. Family and friends are invited to call from 4-7pm on Friday, December 1 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra where a funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, December 2. Burial will follow in Palmyra Cemetery. A gathering will be held following the committal service at the Palmyra Moose Lodge, 3808 NY-31, Palmyra. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to the Palmyra Fire Company, 615 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522 or to Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513.

Debbie was born on July 21, 1953 in Clifton Springs, NY the daughter of Carl and Susan (Fox) Suhr Sr. She was a 1972 graduate of Palmyra-Macedon High School and had remained an active member of the Palmyra community for all her life as a volunteer and involved citizen. Debbie was a life member of the Palmyra Fire Company and a dedicated member of the Fire Police. In recent years Debbie volunteer much of her free time to Laurel House Comfort Care Home in Newark.

Debbie is predeceased by her parents and brothers Carl “Joe” Suhr Jr. and Bruce Suhr. She is survived by her longtime partner Bill Colburn; daughters Marygrace (Cory) Magnuson and Heather Colburn; son Deryk (Barb) Rothfuss; grandson Ike Magnuson; sisters-in-law Carol Suhr and Gloria Suhr and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

