Schlegel, Julie A.

Fredericksburg, VA: May 16, 2023, Julie A Schlegel, age 72, passed away peacefully from complications associated with Lewy-Body Dementia at Spring Arbor Cottage in Fredericksburg, VA., where she had been a resident for the past 1 and 1/2years. She was born in Rochester, NY to Ernie and Mary (Bergman) Schlegel on Sept. 29, 1950 and lived her entire childhood in Palmyra, NY. She lived most of her adult life in and around Ft. Collins, Colorado. Julie graduated from Palmyra-Macedon Central School in 1968 and from Cornell University in 1972, where she majored in biology. For 35 years, she worked for various pharmaceutical companies as a technical writer in research and promotion. Julie was a talented artist especially in the area of cartooning. She loved photography and traveled extensively to many distant areas of the world during her adventurous life. Julie loved animals and was a generous supporter of several humane societies. She loved cats and always had one or two living with her. She also supported many US veterans organizations. Julie followed several amateur and professional sports. She regularly played golf and was the shortstop in a local softball league. She enjoyed the Colorado Rockies baseball, the Colorado Avalanche and the Rochester Americans hockey teams. She is predeceased by her parents, brother Neal Schlegel in 2018, nephew Seth Krebbeks in 2016 and her special friend, Bill Lassen. She is survived by her sister, Ginger (David) Krebbeks, sister-in-law Donna Schlegel, nieces Pauline Krebbeks Shaker and Mia Krebbeks; nephews Brian Krebbeks, MSgt Joseph Krebbeks USMC, Hunter Krebbeks and Kevin Schlegel, godmother, Dorothy Van Norman and many friends in Colorado. Julie will be interned in the Palmyra Cemetery. Friends and family will meet at the family grave site at date and time to be determined, for a celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Larimer County Humane Society, Ft. Collins, CO. or the Wayne County Humane Society, Lyons, NY. Arrangements made by Covenant Funeral Home in Fredericksburg, VA and Yost Funeral Home in Palmyra, NY.