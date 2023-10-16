Schutt, Joseph F. 

NEWARK: Joseph Frederick Schutt, 36, of Newark, NY, passed on to be with his Savior Jesus and with family waiting at Heaven’s gate to greet him. Joseph was born in Warsaw, NY on June 28th, 1987, the son of Larry Schutt and Tammy (Jim) Smith.

Joe leaves behind his “Mom”/gram, Judie Briggs and his “PaPa” Larry Briggs; (2) children, Makayla Schutt and Kadien Schutt; a grand-daughter, Nova Renee, all of Newark, NY; Mother, Tammy (Jim) Smith, of N. Carolina; Father, Larry Schutt of Lyons, NY, beloved sister, Amanda Schutt of N. Carolina and sister Tiffany and Brandi Schutt from Lyons, NY, brother, Shawn Jewitt, from Irving , Ill; many Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Joe had tremendous love for his family. There is nothing he wouldn’t do for them, even if it meant personal loss for him. His love for his “Mom” and “PaPa” was as strong as any love that has ever existed. He was always there for them with a heart as big as the world. Joe loved his children greatly and had love for his Mother, Father, sisters, brother, and all their respective families. If you were Joe’s friend, you were a big part of this life and he “had your back” whenever needed. Joe had a very special talent for art and drew many memorable items through his lifetime, for his “Mom” and children. All in all, he was really a “jack of all trades,” and he used his skills to help whenever and whoever he could.

Joe struggled with his personal demons and addictions throughout his life, winning some and losing others. He conquered as many as he could, but the struggle was great. He is now at peace and the battle is over.

“Fly high my son. You are my heart and my soul since the day you were born. I love you and always will. Till we meet again, rest my Joseph, rest.” ~Gram (f.t.A.)

Twilight comes to all, sometimes quietly and sometimes harshly, but it still comes like a knife thru the heart, expected or not. Praise God our Heavenly Father for His comfort, mercy, and love through it all.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at East Newark Cemetery, Vienna St. in Newark.

