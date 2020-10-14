Sheils, Sharon Ann

WALWORTH: Sharon Sheils, age 70, of Walworth, New York, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, to be home with our Lord Jesus Christ. Sharon was born to Dominic and Elizabeth Ciarico November 8, 1949, in Rochester, New York. She graduated from St. Joseph Business High School of Rochester, in 1968. Sharon later earned her Associate’s Degree from the Finger Lakes Community College, and a Bachelor’s Degree from Charleston Southern University in South Carolina. She married Eugene Sheils on August 30, 1972, and they lived a life together in Walworth, New York where they raised their two children. Eric and Scott. Sharon was an incredibly diverse and dynamic woman, with many talents and interests. In her early life she pursued several career fields, from working as a medical secretary, to working with architects in Rochester, and eventually pursuing her interests as a senior recruiter for a healthcare agency. Later in her life, she traveled often and pursued degrees in Biblical studies, English and Literature. After completing her academic pursuits, Sharon worked as a newspaper bridal layout reporter, and then taught English and reading in elementary school, while also teaching the Bible to young children within the church. Her interests in cooking and baking led her to a license in the Culinary Arts, and her creative nature led her to make custom greeting cards for family and friends. Her love of God kept her strongly involved in various Bible studies and church activities, while always displaying her warm smile and her charismatic character. She is survived by her husband of 48 years Eugene Sheils, her son Eric Sheils and wife Wilma, her son Scott and wife Michelle, grandchildren Caden Sheils (20), Rylee Sheils (17), Olivia Sheils (3) and Elijah Sheils (1 month), her sisters Beverly Smith and Barbara Caramanna, and brothers Randy Ciarico and Denis Ciarico. She is preceded in death by Dominic Ciarico (father), Elizabeth Osborn Ciarico (mother), Donald Ciarico (brother), and Darlene Caceci (sister). A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, October 17th, at 930 AM, at Profetta Funeral Chapel 1650 Empire Blvd. in Webster, New York. Pastor Ray Tomkins of Calvery Chapel of Webster, will officiate the ceremony. Her burial at White Haven Memorial Park will immediate follow the celebration of life. Arrangements are under the direction of Profetta Funeral Chapel, Webster, New York.