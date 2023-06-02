Sina, Joseph John

SODUS: Joseph J. Sina, 96, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the VA Medical Center in Canandaigua.

In keeping with Joseph’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Interment will be held at NY State Veterans Cemetery – Finger Lakes, (formerly Sampson Veterans’ Cemetery).

Joseph was born June 24, 1926, in Rochester, NY, the son of the late Frank and Antoinetta (Zicari) Sinaguglia. He enjoyed singing (Sodus Swing Choir), gardening, crafting and picnicking. He also enjoyed being with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be remembered for his patience and kindness to everyone.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Mary D. (DiTucci) Sina; daughters; Marie (Michael) Caywood, Annette Hawver, Carol Jacobs, and Joanne Sina; sons Joseph (Janice) and Richard (Ivy) Sina; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Donations in Joseph’s memory can be made to the VA in Canandaigua or a charity of one’s choice.