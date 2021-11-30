Smith, Stephanie

NEWARK: Stephanie Smith, 72, was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

There will be a celebration of life at a date and time to be announced. Private burial in Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer’s Association 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620 in memory of Stephanie.

Stephanie was born the daughter of the late Alphonsus and Irene Cauwels on Sunday, July 31, 1949, in Newark, NY. Stephanie grew up in the area and graduated from Phelps High School. She enjoyed crafts of all types, especially knitting, crocheting, and she owned the Knittin Kitten Yarn Shops in the area. Above all, Stephanie enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Stephanie will be remembered by her life companion, Jerry Clark; daughters Valgeen (Charles) VerPlank and Brigette (James) Wollek; grandchildren Lisa (Cletus) Jimersen, Anthony Hawn, Zachary (Amber) VerPlank, Elizabeth (Andy) Byler, Wayne (Kimberly) Liese, Anna Elsholt and Joshua Cornish; eighteen great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Bobbi) Cauwels; and several cousins.

Stephanie was predeceased by husband, David Smith; brother, Howard (Mary) Cauwels.

