Snook, Gina "Gigi" Townsend

SPENCERPORT/FORMERLY OF SAVANNAH NY: Age 58, went home to be with Jesus on December 28, 2020. Gina was a beloved Sister, devoted Aunt, Friend and very caring daughter to her parents in their later years. Gina was born in Lyons, NY on February 8, 1962. She was predeceased by her parents; Wayne and Joan Townsend. Gina is survived by her siblings, LouAnn (David) Rowley, Kim (Kenneth) Wescott and Daniel Townsend, several nieces and nephews, her dog/companion Aubrey and special friends, Marilena and Tom Tartaglia and Carolyn and Phil Bailey. Gina graduated from Clyde-Savannah High School in 1980. She later attended and graduated from Continental Beauty School in Rochester. Gina spent many years as a Beautician. Gina was a very talented musician and spent many years singing and playing the keyboard with local bands in Restaurants and different venues. Gina loved gardening, decorating her home for Christmas, sewing, crafting and genealogy. She will be greatly missed by those who had been a part of her life. Until we meet again...

At the family’s request, a Celebration of Life Service will be held privately due to COVID-19 restrictions. To forward condolences to the family, please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to: Walker Brothers Funeral Home, Spencerport, NY