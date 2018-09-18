Connect with us

Sodus man dies in Motorcycle accident

WayneTimes.com

Published

20 hours ago

on

State Police out of Williamson responded to a mini-van/motorcycle accident on Friday (9/14) at 1:50 p.m. on westbound on Route 104  between Townline and Pound Roads in the Town of Williamson.

A mini-van operated by Michael C. Michaels, age 63, of Wolcott,  had stopped, waiting to turn in to a driveway for a fruit stand. A motorcycle operated by James W. Hurley, age 54, of Sodus failed to stop and slammed into the back of the mini-van.

Hurley was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

