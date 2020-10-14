Powered by Dark Sky
October 14th 2020, Wednesday
Stebbins, Frances

by WayneTimes.com
October 14, 2020

SOUTH BUTLER: Age 95, passed away October 12th, 2020 at Newark-Wayne Hospital. Frances enjoyed knitting and would often make booties, hats, mittens and sometimes sweaters to give to her loved ones. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Stebbins Sr; her daughter, Lynn Talbo; son, Robert Talbo; 2 sisters; 1 brother; and her parents, Walter and Beatrice Stebbins. Frances was survived by her sons, Charles Jr. and Tom Stebbins; her grandson, Ryan (Mindy) Stebbins; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Sadie Stebbins; along with a few other family members and close friends. A graveside service will be held at 10am Monday, October 19th, 2020 at Butler-Savannah Cemetery, located on Route 89, Savannah, NY. Condolences can be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com 

Wilferth, Daniel Allen

SODUS: Age 57, passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2020. Daniel was born in Sodus, New York to the late Roy and Coletta Wilferth. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sidonia McMillin Wilferth and their two children Marysa and Zachary; Roy (Loralee) Wilferth and their 2 children; Leora (Charles) Clark and their […]

White III, Jacky (Jack/J.R.) Edward

SAVANNAH: Age 44, passed away October 8, 2020. Jack was born January 3, 1976 to Jacky, Jr and Barbara (Skinkle) White. He was a graduate of Clyde-Savannah Central School in 1994. He was employed as a truck driver at Keurig-Dr Pepper in Williamson, NY. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and camping with his wife and in-laws.  […]

