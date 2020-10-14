SOUTH BUTLER: Age 95, passed away October 12th, 2020 at Newark-Wayne Hospital. Frances enjoyed knitting and would often make booties, hats, mittens and sometimes sweaters to give to her loved ones. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Stebbins Sr; her daughter, Lynn Talbo; son, Robert Talbo; 2 sisters; 1 brother; and her parents, Walter and Beatrice Stebbins. Frances was survived by her sons, Charles Jr. and Tom Stebbins; her grandson, Ryan (Mindy) Stebbins; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Sadie Stebbins; along with a few other family members and close friends. A graveside service will be held at 10am Monday, October 19th, 2020 at Butler-Savannah Cemetery, located on Route 89, Savannah, NY. Condolences can be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com