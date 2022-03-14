Powered by Dark Sky
March 14th 2022, Monday
Stoll, Betty Jeanne

March 14, 2022

SODUS: Betty was born August 18, 1958 and passed away at the age of    at Rochester General Hospital after a long battle with cancer. She is predeceased by her mother, Sharon Meyer; grandparents, Harold & Betty McMahon; nephews, Jamie Stoll and Colby Hubright. Betty leaves behind her beloved son, Joshua DeMarree; beloved daughter, Jessica DeMarree; her cherished grandchildren, Mathew DeMarree, Myla Coon, Jahniya Dean; brothers and sisters, Scott and Kim Stoll, Tim and Shirley Burditt, Jean Burt and Kirby Wright, Shawn and Patty Burditt, Norman Burditt, Michael J. Meyer, Susan and Ross Lucia, Julie Robinson; along with several other family members, nieces, nephews and close friends. 

Friends and family are invited to join the family in a Celebration of Life 2pm – 6pm Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Diamonds Seven Event Venue, 3877 N Main St, Marion, NY 14505. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.

