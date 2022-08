ROCHESTER/ONTARIO: Passed away suddenly, at his home, on August 8, 2022 at the age of 44. Santo was born on May 25, 1978 in Orlando, Florida. He is predeceased by his father Santo S. Stramonine, Sr. He is survived by his mother Patricia Barry; Sisters, Claudia Ryen and Teresa Magnotta; brothers, William Stramonine, Tim Vincent and Gordon Vincent; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews on both the Stramonine and Coleman sides of his family.

The family will have a graveside service on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 11AM at the Furnaceville Cemetery, Trimble Road, Ontario, NY 14519. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visi