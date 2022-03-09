Sutton, Joanne Carole

WOLCOTT: Age 74, passed away at home on March 1, 2022. Jo was predeceased by her parents, Chester and Marian Briggs.

Jo is survived by her sons, Jonathan Sutton and Paul Sutton; as well as grandchildren, Marissa Sutton, Alexander Sutton, and Kaitlyn Sutton.

After caring for her family as a stay-at-home mother was no longer necessary, Jo earned her Nursing Degree and worked at Blossom View nursing home for a number of years. She left that to personally tend to her parent’s care in their declining years. Upon their passing, Jo operated Bri-ton Apple Farm for 15 years. Jo took much joy from her Church life, often decorating the chapel and teaching Sunday School.

There will be a Celebration of Life 11am – 1pm, Friday, April 2, 2022; followed by a brief service presented by Pastor Brian Hixon to begin promptly at 2pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St, Wolcott, New York, 14590. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Lollypop Farm (https://give.lollypop.org/for/hsoramcp/amount/50/info/give_today) in her memory. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.