Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
March 9th 2022, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Sutton, Joanne Carole

by WayneTimes.com
March 9, 2022

WOLCOTT: Age 74, passed away at home on March 1, 2022. Jo was predeceased by her parents, Chester and Marian Briggs. 

Jo is survived by her sons, Jonathan Sutton and Paul Sutton; as well as grandchildren, Marissa Sutton, Alexander Sutton, and Kaitlyn Sutton.

After caring for her family as a stay-at-home mother was no longer necessary, Jo earned her Nursing Degree and worked at Blossom View nursing home for a number of years. She left that to personally tend to her parent’s care in their declining years. Upon their passing, Jo operated Bri-ton Apple Farm for 15 years. Jo took much joy from her Church life, often decorating the chapel and teaching Sunday School. 

There will be a Celebration of Life 11am – 1pm, Friday, April 2, 2022; followed by a brief service presented by Pastor Brian Hixon to begin promptly at 2pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St, Wolcott, New York, 14590. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Lollypop Farm (https://give.lollypop.org/for/hsoramcp/amount/50/info/give_today) in her memory. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.

Related Articles

Jagger, Madelyn Galloway
March 9, 2022
Dostman, William G.
February 11, 2022
Vermeulen, Ronald E.
January 16, 2022

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Herbst, Dorothy Bilotto

LYONS/NEWARK: Dorothy Bilotto Herbst, formerly of Canandaigua, Skaneateles, Newark, and Lyons died peacefully after a brief illness. Dottie was born April 9, 1938 to the late Frederick and Margaret Sappa Bilotto. She graduated valedictorian from Lyons High School in 1956. She then attended Genesee Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1959 and St. Joseph’s College […]

Read More
Kelly Jr,  Donald J. 

SODUS: Age 72, passed away peacefully at home on March 5, 2022. Donnie was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Anna Kelly, along with his brother, David Kelly.  Don is survived by his daughter, Diane Kelly; caring sisters, Marie Grinnell, Debra Grinnell and Nancy Comstock; sister-in-law, Georgie Kelly; significant others; close friends, Wayne Morgan and […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square