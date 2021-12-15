Syrell, Violet Marie

October 27, 1964 - December 7, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Violet Syrell announce her unexpected passing on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the age of 57.

Born in Lyons, N.Y, Violet was the daughter of the late John and Doris Syrell. She is predeceased by her grandmother and namesake Violet Stevens as well as her late partner Kenneth Church.

Violet was happiest spending time with her grandchildren and family and the absence of her presence will be truly missed. She leaves behind 5 children, 5 brothers, 2 sisters, 19 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and partner Mauro Hernandez, among countless other hearts she touched.

Friends and family are invited to the Memorial Service on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2pm at the First Baptist Church, 6025 New Hartford St, Wolcott, NY 14590. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.