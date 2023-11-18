Take the Quiz...

Let’s play a game. I will quote statements made by famous, albeit crazy people and you guess who said them.

• Tell a lie loud enough and long enough and people will believe it.

a. Donald Trump

b. Adolph Hitler

c. Benito Mussolini

• Let me control the textbooks, and I will control the state.

a. Donald Trump

b. Adolph Hitler

c.Florida Governor,

Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis

• The greater the crime perpetrated by the leadership, the less likely it is that the people will ever believe their leaders to be capable of perpetrating such an event.

a. Benito Mussolini

b. Adolph Hitler

c. Donald Trump

Rudy Guiliani

• “We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections. They’ll do anything, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America and to destroy the American Dream.

a. Joseph McCarthy

b. Donald Trump

c. Texas Governor Greg Abbott

• We have to put a stop to the idea that it is a part of everybody’s civil rights to say whatever he pleases.

a. Steve Bannon

b. Adolph Hitler

c. Donald Trump

• He said that climate change was nonexistent and also that it would just “start getting cooler, just you watch.” When told that the science does not agree with him, he said that the science is wrong. “I don’t think science knows, actually,” he added

a. Fox News host Laura Ingraham

b. Donald Trump

c. Newsmax host Chris Salcedo

• The receptivity of the masses is very limited, their intelligence is small, but their power of forgetting is enormous. In consequence of these facts, all effective propaganda must be limited to a very few points and must harp on these in slogans until the last member of the public understands what you want him to understand by your slogan.

a. Donald Trump

b. Adolph Hitler

c. Fox owner Rupert Murdoch

• I’m a Leninist. Lenin wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal, too.

a. Stalin

b. Steve Bannon

c. Benito Mussolini

• “I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me. Believe me. And I’ll build it very inexpensively. I’ll build a great, great wall on our southern border and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.”

a. Texas Governor Greg Abbott

b. Donald Trump

c. Ron DeSantis

• “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

a. Steve Bannon

b. Donald Trump

c. Texas Governor Greg Abbott

“I would bring back waterboarding and I’d bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding."

a. Former General Mike Flynn

b. Donald Trump

c. Steve Bannon

• “It’s an amazing thing” that the coronavirus “affects virtually nobody,” a few hours before the United States officially surpassed two hundred thousand deaths from the pandemic.

a. Fox Owner Rupert Murdoch

b. Donald Trump

c. Steve Bannon

• Called Islam "the most oppressive, violent religion." Also falsely claimed Obama was a Muslim and a "terrorist leader" with "Islamic roots," according to several reports.

a. Donald Trump

b. Retired General Anthony Tata

c. Steve Bannon

• Let the grassroots turn on the hate because that’s the only thing that will make them do their duty.

a. Retired General Anthony Tata

b. Adolph Hitler

c. Steve Bannon

• There must be no majority decisions, but only responsible persons, and the word ‘council’ must be restored to its original meaning. Surely every man will have advisers by his side, but the decision will be made by one man.

a. Steve Bannon

b. Adolph Hitler

c. Donald Trump

• Previously promoted anti-Muslim sentiments, including claiming that "fear of Muslims is RATIONAL."

a. Donald Trump

b. Former General Mike Flynn

c. American conspiracy theorist and podcaster Brian Rose

• It is always more difficult to fight successfully against Faith than against knowledge.

a. Steve Bannon

b. Adolph Hitler

c. Donald Trump

• Concerning COVID “They – in most – most cases, in almost – I mean, literally, in most cases, they automatically cure. They automatically get better.”

a. Former London Mayor candidate Piers Corbyn

b. Donald Trump

c. American conspiracy theorist and podcaster Brian Rose

• The victor will never be asked if he told the truth.

a. Steve Bannon

b. Adolph Hitler

c. Donald Trump

• Promoted a press release that urged Trump to "suspend the Constitution," declare a "limited" martial law, and to hold a new election.

a. Steve Bannon

b. Former General Mike Flynn

c. Rudy Guiliani

• Immigrants are exactly what America needs. They’re what we need economically, and I think they’re what we need morally... [They] revitalize America and get it back to its sense of confidence... All of these immigrants

that come here help us with the work they do, they challenge us with new ideas and new perspectives, and they give us perspective.

a. Donald Trump

b. Rudy Guiliani

c. Steve Bannon

• When [Donald Trump] talks about a rigged election, he’s not talking about the fact that it’s going to be rigged at the polls. What he’s talking about is 80% to 85% of the media is against him.

a. Steve Bannon

b. Rudy Guiliani

c. Retired General Anthony Tata

• I’ll put an end to the idea that a woman’s body belongs to her... xxxxideals demand that the practice of abortion shall be exterminated with a strong hand.

a. Texas Governor Greg Abbott

b. Adolph Hitler

c. Donald Trump

• He then suggested that ingesting disinfectant might kill the virus: "Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? It sounds interesting to me, so we’ll see. But the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute. That’s pretty powerful."

a. Rudy Guiliani

b. Donald Trump

c. Former General Mike Flynn

• Called Obama “a terrorist leader,” and called Islam “the most oppressive violent religion that I know of.”

a. Donald Trump

b. Retired General Anthony Tata

c. Rudy Guiliani

• “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue, shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters.”

a. Rudy Guiliani

b. Donald Trump

c. Steve Bannon

• I am making superhuman efforts to educate this people. When they have learnt to obey, they will believe what I tell them.

a. Donald Trump

b. Benito Mussolini

c. Adolph Hitler

*****************************************************************

I’ll make it easy on you

Answers to above quiz: "b" in all cases

*******************************************************************