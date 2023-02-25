The Big China dilemma, with a bunch of Russia thrown in

The Big China dilemma is THE hot topic. Will China finally break down and support Russia diplomatically and materially?

When Russian dictator Vladimir Putin put his neck out, expecting a tidal wave win over Ukraine, it failed miserably. Now he is stuck continuing to support an embarrassing flub, if not for Russian military pride, but for his own existence.

Putin had hoped China would support his goal of sweeping up adjoining nations in hopes of building a better, stronger, if not complete, Soviet Union.

China, on the other hand, hoped the Western allies would look the other way, with dreams of moving on and enveloping Taiwan into their realm of reality.

China has a serious problem in making certain moves. Its economy is built on exports of everything from electronic do-dads to just about every product western countries no longer make, or want to make.

The potential loss to upset the baby carriage of manufactured products calls for hesitation by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. On the one hand he wants expansion to survive and to become #1 in all things, but on the other hand...

But recent threats and rhetoric have escalated. Chinese leader Xi Jinping is preparing to visit Moscow for a summit with Russia’s president in the coming months, according to people familiar with the plan, Vladimir Putin wages war in Ukraine and portrays himself as a standard-bearer against a U.S.-led global order.

Will China strain world peace by suppling war goods to Moscow, or become a sort of mediator? Will Putin continue on his expectations of conquest - as some fear both NATO and U.S. wearily begin to back off both militarily and financially.

The signs of a U.S. lack of support are already showing, as Republicans use the billions of dollars as a resource for complaints against the Biden administration. Remember, the bottom line is not peace, but money.

NATO countries are sticking together for now, but there are grumblings beginning to surface.

Will the Russian people wake up to the truth in Ukraine and Belarus, before this happens?

All the nations involved are walking a tightrope, as threats of nuclear use is thrown into the mix.

Then there are country players like the all-powerful China along with India and Turkey throwing in their two cents, thinking the war should end now, even if Ukraine makes territorial and rule changing concessions.

Look, nobody (except maybe Putin and Xi Jinping) wanted the “war to end all wars” in Europe, but reality is that all players want more. More border security, more nationalism chest beating, more everything as democracy busts heads with dictatorships.

Putin wanted a weaker NATO, but instead got a stronger union with both Sweden and Finland pining future alliances.

China wants to snap Taiwan back into its fold, not because it wants past opponents and peace, rather because the very successful Taiwan is a democratic and economic thorn for Xi Jinpin.

China balances on future success, or failure, as the largest land mass and population become more worldly aware of reality.

It’s that damn internet thing. No longer can press be totally squashed, as people become more and more informed. Well, a little bit of knowledge and reality can be bad mojo for Xi Jinping, Putin and a host of other dictators around the world.