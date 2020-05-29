The Coronavirus shake-up… Are you really listening?

No, things will probably never get back to “normal”, with the outbreak of the coronavirus19.

“Nicknamed Dr. Doom for his gloomy predictions, Professor Roubini said there are some jobs that simply will not come back after this crisis.”… – Virus will lead to ‘decade of depression and debt’

Professor Roubini was interviewed for BBCNews. “Even if the global economy recovers this year from the impact of the coronavirus, it will be “anaemic”.

He warned of “unprecedented” recession. Professor Roubini foresaw the financial crisis in 2008 before many others.

“During the global financial crisis it took about three years until output fell sharply,” he told the BBC’s Talking Asia programme from his home in New York.

“This time around it didn’t take three years, not even three months. In three weeks there was a freefall of every component.”

His warning comes as the number of coronavirus cases globally tops five million, with many countries seeing a second wave of infections and struggling to reopen their economies – a key factor in whether economic growth can bounce back quickly.

“You can open the stores but the question is whether they’re going to come back,” he says. “Most of the shopping centres in China are still empty. Half of the flights aren’t there. German shops are open but who wants to go and shop?”

Emerging Asia though will see better growth than “other advanced economies.”

But there will be a greater split between the US and China, and many Asian countries will be forced to choose between the two superpowers.

“Each one of them is going to say to the rest of the world, either you are with us or against us,” he says. “Either you use my AI systems, my 5G, my technologies, my robotics. Or you are using the one of my rival’s. Therefore there is going to be a more divided world.”

Now for some more depressing coronavirus news.

Mitchell Tsai a retired Harvard Medical School researcher threw in these thoughts.

(1) Coronaviruses do not tend to trigger long-lasting immunity.

(2) IgG antibodies – longer-lasting immunity – rose steeply in first month of infection but began to fall again.

(3) Most people recovering w/o a hospital did not make many antibodies.

The Guardian reported that earlier this week, England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said the words nobody wanted to hear: “We can’t be sure we will get a vaccine.”

In Missouri, a hairstylist worked at a salon on eight different days while experiencing symptoms after governor allowed businesses to reopen. She may have exposed 91 people to Covid-19. They, in turn, may have exposed hundreds more.

107 churchgoers tested positive after a May 10 service at a Baptist church in Germany (6+ hospitalized). The outbreak forced the church to move its weekend services back online.

Over last week’s Memorial Day weekend, new reports showed thousands ignoring social distancing, or wearing masks in public

Guardian columnist Robert Reich wrote in a recent column: Donald Trump’s four-step plan to reopen the US economy – and why it will be lethal

“The president and his allies are hiding the facts and pretending ‘freedom’ conquers all. As a result, more Americans will die.”

Mitchell Tsai also reminded us that in Franklin D Roosevelt’s famous 1941 Four Freedoms speech, he detailed that, yes, Americans are owed a right to freedom of speech and expression and to worship whom they please – but he also mentioned the freedom from fear.

Perhaps many people will fear returning to jobs and opt to stay away, encouraged by the bonus added to many in unemployment benefits.

When hundreds at a meat packing plant report illnesses due to Covid-19, are we foolish to think a second wave will not emerge? Do we really think toilet paper is the last bubble burst in the overall supply chains? Is Covid-19 just the first of more pandemic worries for the future?

Writing for USA Today, longtime Detroit Free Press columnist Mitch Albom wrote, “A war of the Everyman. We are all potential victims. And all potential killers. We forget the latter faster than the former, but it’s the truth, no matter how brightly the sun is shining, no matter how desperately we want to get to an open restaurant. We pass this disease to one another.”Wake up people. The number of confirmed virus deaths in the U.S. has surpassed 100,000. The United States has had 28 percent of global deaths despite having only 4 percent of the world’s population.

This column is not to scare you silly, but to provoke thought on the reality of the situation. Political talk and ramblings aside, take this situation seriously. Our lives, social and economic future may depend on how we handle this!