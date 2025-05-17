The world's biggest huckster

PT Barnum was an American showman, businessman and politician remembered for promoting celebrated hoaxes, putting money into his own coffers, suffering from numerous unwise investments and was overall the definition of a huckster.

Remind you of someone else? Perhaps the greatest huckster of all time?

Your past and current president Donald Trump tops the list. His assorted companies have filed bankruptcy six times in his illustrious business world. Then add 3500 lawsuits this clown has amassed, including 220 in just 100 days before taking the stage as a politician.

Yes, claim Trumpster followers, but look how he has stopped wars, created new opportunities for Syria, Saudi Arabia, Iran and all the rest.

Now for the truth - in the weeks leading up to last week’s Middle East area, his son was laying out terms for huge investments and building opportunities for the Trump family businesses there.

Yeah, but what about that Qatar’s $400 million winged gift to Trump?

President Donald Trump planned to accept a Boeing 747-8 jet from the Persian Gulf Emirate of Qatar to replace the aging Air Force One aircrafts currently used by the president.

The truth is that it would take years to redesign the plane to the necessary standards to become AirForce One. That and about a billion dollars in costs.

Trump touted the plane that he could also take advantage of after he leaves office. A legal expert told us a gift to the U.S. government for use as Air Force One would be legal, but after his term donating it to the Trump library would be illegal. It would be considered a type of bribe under current statutes.

Trump’s promise to stop the Ukrainian invasion by Russia on "Day One" failed miserably and Trump’s lovey-dovey Israeli war is still killing Palestinians on a daily basis.

With BILLIONS in U.S. arms sales and investments all will be forgiven and past Saudi betrayals are forgotten. Hell yes, Trump will get U.S. energy companies to invest in Saudi oil fields. Ask yourself why would overly rich Saudis need U.S. investment.

Syria’s temporary (??) president, the one with a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head, has changed his stripes and is now our friend. Trump’s realization that money was the chief bargaining chip made this come together.

Of course, the money deals are all tied to Trump’s Bitcoin currency, something very shady that he controls. News Flash-The dollar fell amid speculation that President Trump could seek agreements with other countries to devalue the dollar as part of his trade deals.

Donald Trump wants to make U.S the world’s crypto capital, with his family holding the keys. Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun invested $30 million in President-elect Donald Trump’s crypto project three weeks after the election, helping Trump make a potentially hefty profit. Along with this Sun gets to meet and stay with Trump at the White House.

Add up all the trinkets Trump has put on the market to bolster his riches and Trump follower loyalty and you have millions and millions more going into the whore president.

Members of his Republican Party loyalists have even suggested Trump’s likeness added to the real U.S. fifty dollar bill. Meanwhile you can buy a pack of Limited Edition Novelty Dollar Bill - Full Color Front & Back Printing with Great Detail. Make America Great Again. Don’t forget the floating idea that Party members have suggested of adding his likeness on Mt. Rushmore.

Meanwhile, with all the distractions, the American government is being disassembled, Medicaid is being gutted with 8.6 million losing health insurance in the future. Money and power is allowing the Constitution to be gutted and the three branches of government melted into ONE. The price for life is going up and you refuse to see what "Make America Great Again" is really all about - democracy on the decline.