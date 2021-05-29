There is so much happening...

If you are not a national, or international news junkie, you should be.

For instance:

The CDC recommends you don’t snuggle, or kiss your chickens and ducks. According to the CDC “Don’t kiss or snuggle backyard poultry, and don’t eat or drink around them,” the agency cautioned in their statement. “This can spread salmonella germs to your mouth and make you sick,” even if the birds appear to be healthy and clean. As of May 24, the CDC reports that the current salmonella outbreak has led to 163 reported illnesses and 34 hospitalizations across 43 states since January.

Of course, the blow back from those who consider chickens and ducks pets was unanimous, stating no government agency would change their chicken kissing/snuggling love.

Yes, six months after the presidential election, the State of Arizona is still recounting and recounting votes. Seems the Republican-controlled state governmentis implementing an unprecedented effort to recount 2.1m votes in Arizona, and all of the wacky conspiracy theories – including searching for bamboo fibers in ballots. That the effort seems to be amplifying. The conspiracy theory was that gobs of votes were shipped in from China. Yes, they actually are using a machine to detect bamboo fibers. As of yet their search for fibers has led to absolutely nothing.

A private right wing company was hired with three different counters at each table tallying ballots for the the presidential and US Senate races, which were then photographed and scanned. And yes, nothing has been discovered but the count goes on, costing Arizona taxpayers millions. The fear is that the company doing the recounts may actually try covering their tracks by finding something, anything.

Even though the election has been settled, more Republican states are considering joining the fray.

Oh, just when you thought Arizona Republicans were perhaps bonkers, they passed a measure on Tuesday to strip Democrat Katie Hobbs, the current Secretary of State, of her ability to defend election lawsuits, a seemingly partisan retaliation for her sharp criticism of the party’s controversial election audit.

Republican-controlled state governments are putting in place numerous laws and regulations to change voting, favoring the Republican line.

Yes, we have the most horrific death by shootings across America. But wait, Texas legislators have just passed bills which would allow most people to carry concealed handguns without a permit, despite warnings from gun control groups that the measures could put lives at risk.

Texas has some of the loosest gun laws in the US and already allows rifles to be carried in public without a licence.

The new measure would allow anyone aged 21 or older to carry a handgun unless they have past criminal convictions or legal restrictions on them.

Supporters of the new rules, often known as “constitutional carry”, say this would allow Texans to better defend themselves in public and abolish unnecessary limits on the constitutional right to bear arms. Yes, waving the Second Amendment, Republican legislators fear the liberals future. The sorry state of gun ownership is that other states, under Republican control are looking at similar legislation.

Beyond the Second Amendment argument, American civilians own as many guns as the rest of the world combined. That means that when people get depressed, angry, or criminally-minded there’s more likely to be a gun around.

Although some may blame the Second Amendment for gun violence in America, that’s simply not accurate, according to Joseph Blocher, Esq, Duke University School of Law professor and constitutional scholar. The Constitution doesn’t require or encourage gun ownership. Rather, the Second Amendment simply defines the parameters by which the validity of gun laws is to be scrutinized. What the Second Amendment accomplishes is merely to ensure that no law infringes on the American right to bear arms.

Why is it hard to pass gun control laws in the US? Partly because it would be political suicide for any Republican to vote for it. America is exceptional in all sorts of good ways. This is one area where it would be good for America to be more normal.

Compared to other developed countries, the US has a lot of gun violence. Americans are 10 times more likely to be killed by guns than people in other developed countries, a new study published in the finds.

Compared to 22 other high-income nations, the United States’ gun-related murder rate is 25 times higher. And, even though the United States’ suicide rate is similar to other countries, the nation’s gun-related suicide rate is eight times higher than other high-income countries, researchers said in an article published in The American Journal of Medicine.

The current and recent COVID epidemic, combined with the political polarization only elevates the gun/death epidemic. Experts say the country is well on track to top last year’s more than 20,000 murders, the highest level since 1995.

When the spike in murders became clear last year, many blamed it on the pandemic lock down, which saw people shut up in homes and millions losing their jobs.

They also blamed the sharp rise in the availability of guns: according to a Washington Post estimate, about 23 million were sold in 2020.

Social unrest mixed in with police shootings have resulted in the ‘perfect storm’. This, with the Summer months and heat only expected to exasperate the numbers/situations.

On the international scene the strongman president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko sent a fighter jet to intercept a European airliner traveling through the country’s airspace on Sunday and ordered the plane to land in the capital, Minsk, where a prominent opposition journalist, Roman Protasevich, was a passenger. The incident provoked international outrage. Support for the sky highjacking incident was supported by Russia and their strongman/dictator Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, here in the good old USA it was discovered that the Trump administration secretly sought and obtained the 2017 phone and email records of a CNN correspondent, the latest instance where federal prosecutors have taken aggressive steps targeting journalists in leak investigations. The seizure of Starr’s records is the third disclosure in as many weeks where the Trump administration used its Justice Department to secretly obtain communications of journalists or to expose the identity of critics of former President Donald Trump’s allies. It never ends!