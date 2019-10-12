This Week in High School Sports

Connect with us
Boys Varsity Soccer

Thursday, October 10

Sodus 5, Holley 0

Palmyra-Macedon 5, Newark 0

PM: Sam Quick 1G, 2A; Riley Cook 2G

Gananda 5, Red Creek 0

Marion 3, North Rose-Wolcott 1

Wednesday, October 9

Bishop Kearney 4, Williamson 0

Tuesday, October 8

Wayne 4, Newark 0

Williamson 0, NR-Wolcott 0

Sodus 4, Gananda 0

Monday October 7

Girls Varsity Soccer

Thursday, October 10

North Rose-Wolcott 2, Hannibal 0

Wednesday, October 9

Williamson 5, Sodus 0

Newark 2, Penn Yan 0

Palmyra-Macedon 3, Wayne 1 (OT)

PM: Addison Carr 18S

Tuesday, October 8

North Rose-Wolcott 1, Red Creek 0

Monday October 7

Palmyra-Macedon 8, Waterloo 0

PM: Emma Robinson 4G; Molly Seither 2G

Wayne 4, Midlakes 0

Victor 5, Marion 3

Girls Varsity Volleyball

Wednesday, October 9

Lyons def. Sodus 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 25-14

Gananda def. Marion 15-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16

Clyde-Savannah def. Williamson 25-8, 25-20, 25-21

Tuesday, October 8

North Rose-Wolcott def. East Rochester 25-11, 25-22, 25-14

Newark def. Waterloo 26-24, 19-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16

Wayne def. Geneva 25-19, 25-20, 25-12

Monday October 7

Waterloo def. Clyde-Savannah 25-11, 25-16, 25-9

W: Kaitlyn Jolly 22A, 9D

CS: Cheyenne Nickles 2B, 4K

Palmyra-Macedon def. Marion 3-0

PM: Baylee Morrison 4K, 6Ac, 6D; Lea Black 5K, 6D, 5Ac; Malia Conklin 10A, 4Ac

M: Sophia Little, Sharon Jaramillo 6D

Wayne def. Webster Schroeder 25-15, 12-25, 14-25, 25-20, 25-19

Wayne: Record: League 7-0, Overall 10-0; Tessa Edwards 5 aces, 5 kills, 12 digs; Sophia Siracuse 6 aces, 2 kill, 31 assists, 9 digs

Webster Schroeder: Record: Overall 5-5; Grace DeWitte 25 digs; Anastasia Watkins 15 kills

North Rose-Wolcott def. Eugenio Maria de Hostos 25-11, 25-20, 25-22

Girls Varsity Swimming

Thursday, October 10

Palmyra-Macedon 107, Marcus Whitman 73

Monday October 7

Varsity Cross Country

Tuesday, October 8

at Red Jacket

BOYS

Top 5: James Hallett (Honoye) 17:11, Ryan King (North Rose-Wolcott) 17:26, Miguel Benito (Red Jacket) 18:05, Quaid Griffin (Honoye) 18:21, Evan Miller (Honoye) 18:44

GIRLS

Top 5: Maddie Fee (Red Jacket) 20:21, Ailena Reynolds Diaz (Palmyra-Macedon) 22:08, Lauren Case (Palmyra-Macedon) 22:10, Audrey Gillette (Honoye) 22:16, Clare Griffin (Honoye) 22:27

at HAC

BOYS

Top 5: Mack Brewington (Marion) 17:07, Jason Lonneville (Marion) 18:25, Jude Rischpatter (BCS-Naples) 18:34, Drew Reigelsperger (BCS-Naples) 18:53, Ryan Mogauro (HAC) 19:19

GIRLS

Top 5: Roxy Reisch (HAC) 20:15, Mary Cotter (HAC) 22:12, Liza Cotter (HAC) 22:19, Kate Hilkirt (Mynderse) 22:23, Evelyn Kacprzynski (HAC) 22:25

Monday October 7

Girls Varsity Tennis

Thursday, October 10

Lyons 4, Alfred-Almond 1

2S: Ellie Casalmir (L) def. Bella Powell (AA) 6-3, 6-2

Wednesday, October 9

Penn Yan 5, Palmyra-Macedon 0

1A: Molly Pullen (PY) def. Katherine Smyth (PM) 6-1, 6-4

Lyons 5, Canisteo-Greenwood 0

1S: Hailey Maines (L) def. Allyson Keough (CG) 6-4, 6-4

Tuesday, October 8

Prattsburgh 5, Marion 0

Newark 3, Midlakes 1

Monday October 7

Palmyra-Macedon 5, Batavia 0

1S: Katherine Smyth (PM) def. Lidia Pehrson (B) 6-3, 6-2

East Rochester 5, Sodus 0

1S: Olivia Raschiatore (ER) def. EmmaLee Ornt (S) 6-3, 6-2

Pittsford Mendon 5, Wayne 0

Varsity Golf

Monday October 7

Waterloo 221, Palmyra-Macedon 236

Medalist: John Siblosky (W) 38

