Trullo, Lindsey D. 

MACEDON: After a long battle with cancer, Lindsey passed away on August 19, 2019 at age 29. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Clara (Alfred) Trullo and Diane Wightman. Lindsey is survived by her loving parents, Robert and Cindy Trullo; brother, Allen Trullo; grandfather, William Wightman; fur-babies, Mikey and Brian; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Lindsey was an avid bird watcher and to honor her, contributions may be directed to Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, www.friendsofmontezuma.org.