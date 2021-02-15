Tunley, Michael F.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on February 14, 2021 at age 73. Predeceased by parents: George and Gertrude LaBelle Tunley; grandson: Nicholas Leach. Mike retired from the Rochester Police Department after 20 years of dedicated service. He was avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed many vacations with his family. Survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Muriel; children: Stacey (Brandon Donnelly) Burkhard, Lisa (Steve Spinelli) Tunley and Michael C. (Amy Miller) Tunley; grandchildren: Elizabeth (David) Britt, Whitney Vanderbrook, Katelyn Barse, Jacob Morahan, and Devon Tunley; great grandchildren: Tre, Jazelle, Olivia, and Spencer; brother: Christopher (Wendy) Tunley; sister in law: Barb (Jim) DeFisher; many extended family members and numerous friends. A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
SOUTH BUTLER: Alan Keebler, 74, passed away, Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Calling hours at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 West Church Street, Savannah, at a time and date to be announced. Burial will be in the South Butler Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Please consider memorial contributions to his […]
NEWARK: Yvette Frey, also known as mom, grandma, grandor, talon toes, grandor-hoebaggins, and grandor-slowbaggins, among many other names, went home to be with her son Christopher and her father Norm Sr. on February 9th at Strong Memorial Hospital, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born February 7th, 1949, in Rochester, NY, to Norman […]