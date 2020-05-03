Two brothers arrested after train hits car

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Wednesday (4/29) at 1:38 a.m. of two Palmyra men following the investigation into a car vs train collision.

Lucas Devito, age 19, and Zachary Devito, age 20, of Floodman Road, Palmyra, were both arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.

Deputies responded to 4145 Hogback Hill Road in the Town of Palmyra, the CSX railroad tracks, to find a dark colored four door sedan, which had been struck by a train, laying on the railroad tracks.

The operator of the vehicle stated he got stuck on the tracks and was unable to get the car freed before the Eastbound train went through. The operator was not inside the vehicle when it was struck by the train.

While Deputies were conducting the investigation, Lucas Devito was told multiple times to leave the scene; after refusing he was placed under arrest. Zachary Devito attempted to prevent deputies from affecting the arrest and in turn was also arrested. Police stated both appeared to be intoxicated.

Both were released on appearance tickets and are to appear before the Town of Palmyra Court on June 23.