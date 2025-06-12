Urbinelli Jr., Romeo

Romeo Urbinelli Jr., a long time (30+ year) Wayne County resident of Ontario, NY who passed away 5/22/25 in his home in Edgewater, FL with his wife, Marilyn Urbinelli and son Romeo Urbinelli at his side.

He is survived by his wife, children (Carla, Lora, Romeo and Leo Urbinelli), 7 grandchildren (Kayla, Emmett, Josh, Anna, Nina, Madeline, and Juliette), 2 great grandchildren (Stone and Jackson), as well as beloved nieces and nephews Michelle, Madeline, Tommy and Paul. He was born in Mount Vernon, NY to Mary and Romeo Urbinelli, and shared his family with sister Georgiann and brother Paul and moved up to Upstate NY for a job at Xerox in Webster, NY in the research and development area for 25+ years as a chemical engineer (after graduating from RIT). He was credited with several patents to his name, he loved running and training for races (ran 11 marathons), long bikerides, playing pool/billiards with friends, and spending time with family and friends.

We plan on a celebration of life and funeral services 7/12/25 at Holy Trinity Church at 10:30am with a reception to follow. Please RSVP to share in his memory for the services/reception to Romeo.Urbinelli@gmail.com