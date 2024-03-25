Van Dusen, Pam

FAIRPORT/NEWARK: Pam Van Dusen, 73, Our gift from heaven has been taken from us, leaving a hole that never can be filled.

Pam died of a massive brain hemorrhage on 3/22/24.

Her kindness will be remembered fondly by everyone she touched in her 73 short years.

Pam was predeceased by her parents, Mildred and Franklin Hill, her sister Judy Tompkins and her brother Chris Hill.

Pam is survived by her husband, Tim Van Dusen of Fairport New York; her son Shawn Van Dusen, his wife Emily and their daughters, Evelyn and Elinor of Pittsford, New York; her brother Frederick Hill, his wife Tina Hill of Camden New York; and brothers-in-law, John Van Dusen and Keith Tompkins.

Calling hours will be at the Murphy Funeral Home on East Miller Street in Newark New York from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and between 6:00 and 8:00 PM on Friday March 29, 2024.

A funeral service will be held at St. Marks Episcopal church on South Main Street in Newark, New York at 11:30 AM on Saturday, March 30.

In lieu of flowers or other contributions, every time you think of Pam, do something nice for someone, right then. She always did.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com