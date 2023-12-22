Van Laeken, Mary Jane

PALMYRA: Mary Jane Van Laeken passed away peacefully at the young age of 98. She loved gardening, traveling, cooking and spending time with her family. She also loved sweets and her last meal was a big bowl of whip cream which she enjoyed thoroughly. Predeceased by her husband Andrew of 63 years, son Andrew, granddaughter Jill. Survived by her children James (Irene) Van Laeken, Jane (Bruce) Davis, David (Barbara) Van Laeken, Theresa (Leo) Blanco and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Creekstone Memory Care in Fairport, NY for the passionate care that they delivered and for becoming a part of our extended family, helping us through these last three months.

Calling hours will be held at Murphy Funeral and Cremation Chapel 1040 Route 31 Macedon, NY. From 5pm -7pm Tuesday December 26th. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anne’s Church, 136 Church Street Palmyra on December 27th at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at St. Anne’s Cemetery, Palmyra. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Anne’s parish in her name. To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.