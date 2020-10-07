VanHaelst, Sarah Kibble

MIDDLESEX: Age 56, passed away September 30, 2020, with her family and friends by her side at her home in Middlesex, New York. She is survived by her husband, Dave VanHaelst; Son, Steven Slow; Mother, Elaine Kibble; Sister, Karen Kibble; Brothers, Michael Kibble, William (Shod) Kibble, John (Jack) Kibble; Father In Law, Joe VanHaelst. Many nieces and nephews and special friend, Roxanne Kelly. Predeceased by father, William (Bill) Kibble; Mother In Law, Eleanor VanHaelst; Sister In Law, Linda VanHaelst; Sister In Law, Laura Hogan. A celebration of Sarah’s life will be held on Saturday (October 17), 1 PM at Climbing Bines Hops Farm, 511 Hansen Rd., Penn Yan, NY 14527. Sarah will be privately laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.