VanHaelst, Sarah Kibble

MIDDLESEX: Age 56, passed away September 30, 2020, with her family and friends by her side at her home in Middlesex, New York. She is survived by her husband, Dave VanHaelst; Son, Steven Slow; Mother, Elaine Kibble; Sister, Karen Kibble; Brothers, Michael Kibble, William (Shod) Kibble, John (Jack) Kibble; Father In Law, Joe VanHaelst. Many nieces and nephews and special friend, Roxanne Kelly. Predeceased by father, William (Bill) Kibble; Mother In Law, Eleanor VanHaelst; Sister In Law, Linda VanHaelst; Sister In Law, Laura Hogan. A celebration of Sarah’s life will be held on Saturday (October 17), 1 PM at Climbing Bines Hops Farm, 511 Hansen Rd., Penn Yan, NY 14527. Sarah will be privately laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
NEWARK: William F. Cathy, 62, formerly of Wolcott, N.Y., died peacefully and with the love of his family on Sunday (October 4, 2020) at DeMay Living Center. Calling hours are 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Norton’s Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford Street, Wolcott, with service to follow. Masks and […]
CLYDE: Phyllis “Grammie” Jorgensen, 92, went home to Jesus on Friday, October 2, 2020 A celebration of life will be held at a later date once Covid restrictions are lifted. Burial will be private. For those wishing, memorials may be made to Clyde Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St., Clyde, NY or to Lifetime Care, 3111 […]