September 13th 2022, Tuesday
VanNorman, Shirley

by WayneTimes.com
September 12, 2022

LYONS: Shirley VanNorman died in hospice care in Newark, NY, on Friday, September 9th 2022, after a day filled with visits from family. She was 93.

Born on February 14th 1929 in Lyons, NY to George B. McIntyre and Lizzetta A. Schmitt, Shirley was raised on the family’s farm.

She graduated from Lyons Jr. Sr. High School in 1947 and married her high school sweetheart, Frederick W. VanNorman, the following year on May 22nd. Together, they built a home, raised five children, cared for Shirley’s elderly mother, doted on their grandchildren, and eventually, enjoyed traveling the East Coast together in their GMC van in the service of their antiques business.

Shirley was resilient, hard-working, practical and independent; carrying on the business - as well as those long drives along the coast - on her own for decades after Frederick’s untimely passing in 1984. She was deeply devoted to her family and those she considered as such, talented at any craft she plied, and delighted by most things buttery or sweet.

To make her blue eyes twinkle was a gift.

She will be sorely missed.

Calling hours will be held 12-1pm, Saturday, September 17th, at Boeheim-Pusateri funeral home, 77 William St., Lyons. Burial in South Lyons Cemetery to immediately follow.

She is survived by daughters Linda VanNorman and Cathy (James) Kallassy, daughter-in-law Eileen VanNorman, grandsons Anthony Palone, Frederick VanNorman, Kevin Preslar and Kenith Preslar, granddaughters Jennifer Marker, and Amanda (Cory) Clarke, and several great- and great-great- grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick W. VanNorman, children Frederick A. VanNorman, David VanNorman and Cynthia VanNorman and her sister Jane Gent.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Laurel House (224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513), to ensure that such tender care and compassion as this non-profit organization bestowed upon Shirley will continue to be available to others in their final days.

