Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 21st 2023, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Vercruysse, Nancy L.

by WayneTimes.com
February 20, 2023

 WILLIAMSON: Nancy was born on Friday, July 15, 1949 in Wellsville, NY and passed away peacefully Saturday, February 18, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents: Leslie and Leonette Gorton, brother: Roy E. Gorton, sister: Barbara A. Freeman; in laws: Charles and Jennie Vercruysse

Nancy was a committed member of the Friends of the Williamson Library, Williamson Seniors and KC Park Rec Center. She loved to relax at home, read and enjoyed watching the birds.

Nancy leaves behind her loving husband of 44 years, Dave C. Vercruysse; stepson: Jason C. (Faith) Vercruysse; dear sister: Jean Marie Bianco; loving cousin: Susan Zanders; many nieces and nephews.  She will be missed by her many special family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Wednesday) March 1, 2023 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Nancy can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at Parkinson.org

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Related Articles

McDonald, Noreen 
February 20, 2023
Norrison, Dorothy Louise
February 17, 2023
Beman Sr, Thomas H
February 9, 2023

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Fisher, Norma Esther (Collier) 

08/19/1924 – 02/13/2023 ONTARIO: Norma went home to be with her Lord on February 13, 2023.  Pre-deceased by her loving husband of 71 years, Howard. Survived by daughters, Carol (Jeff) Garland and Donna (Jim) Ludington; grandchildren, Michael (Michelle) Garland, Rebecca (Gregor Feig) Garland, Melinda (Jonathan) Craft, Tami (Casey) Pellizzari, and Sara (Ryan) Hutchinson; great-grandchildren, Julia […]

Read More
Romano, Joseph P. 

CLYDE: Joseph P. Romano, 67, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital.  Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. in Clyde. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, on Tuesday, Feb 21st at 10 AM at St. John’s […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square